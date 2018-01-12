O.J. Simpson is assuring all that he is not the father of Khloe Kardashian. The “New York Daily News” says that was his response after a reporter asked him if congratulations are in order following Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement. Simpson told TMZ “congratulations to her, but trust me I have nothing to do with it.” Simpson added, “I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.” Simpson and Kardashian’s father Robert were close friends. Robert Kardashian was part of the Simpson defense team in his 1995 murder trial. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
OJ says he has nothing to do with it!
Jan 12, 2018 @ 9:32 AM