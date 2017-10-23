It’s Official, Here is the SuperBowl Halftime Performer

The rumors were true . . . last night, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE confirmed that he’s hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4th.
He posted a 20-second video where he and Jimmy Fallon do a wordplay skit, where Justin asks Jimmy, quote, “Excuse me, sir, do you have the time?” Jimmy says, “You do ‘HALF time?'” And Justin says, “I DO ‘half time’!”
The NFL also confirmed the news. This will be his THIRD Super Bowl halftime show appearance . . . but his first since the famous “Wardrobe Malfunction” with JANET JACKSON’s back in 2004.