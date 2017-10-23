It’s Official, Here is the SuperBowl Halftime Performer

The rumors were true . . . last night, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE confirmed that he’s hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4th.

He posted a 20-second video where he and Jimmy Fallon do a wordplay skit, where Justin asks Jimmy, quote, “Excuse me, sir, do you have the time?” Jimmy says, “You do ‘HALF time?'” And Justin says, “I DO ‘half time’!”

I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

The NFL also confirmed the news. This will be his THIRD Super Bowl halftime show appearance . . . but his first since the famous “Wardrobe Malfunction” with JANET JACKSON’s back in 2004.