It’s Official, Here is the SuperBowl Halftime Performer
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 7:41 AM
(AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

The rumors were true . . . last night, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE confirmed that he’s hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4th.

He posted a 20-second video where he and Jimmy Fallon do a wordplay skit, where Justin asks Jimmy, quote, “Excuse me, sir, do you have the time?”  Jimmy says, “You do ‘HALF time?'”  And Justin says, “I DO ‘half time’!”

I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

The NFL also confirmed the news.  This will be his THIRD Super Bowl halftime show appearance . . . but his first since the famous “Wardrobe Malfunction” with  JANET JACKSON’s back in 2004.

