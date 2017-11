Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

O.J. is out of jail and that means TMZ has been following him around. TMZ asked CAITLYN JENNER is O.J. was guilty and the answer was yes. TMZ caught up with O.J. on the street and mentioned Caitlyn’s claim. The response from O.J. was “If he wants to choose to live his life out as an old lady instead of an old man, hey, women live longer. He might be onto something.”

