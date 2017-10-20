NUTRITIONIST RATE HALLOWEEN CANDY

Because you need an excuse – any excuse – to justify eating Halloween candy, some nutritionists have rated a few that are, in the scope of things, less bad for you than all the other candy that’s bad for you.

#1: Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers – One serving is eight pieces. Due to their flavor and texture, oftentimes a smaller amount of gummies goes a long way, so you may not find the need to polish off eight worms. If you eat three of them, you’re taking in just north of five grams of sugar.

#2: Snack-Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – A single peanut butter cup has 110 calories and 11 grams of sugar. Despite the sugar content, it’s still a top choice given that it’s individually wrapped and does have some protein (two grams) and fiber (one gram). The protein and fiber will help keep you fuller longer.

#3: Charms Blow Pop – It’s only 70 calories. Plus, sucking on one will occupy you for a while and keep you from eating anything else.

– Snickers, Twix, Kit Kats and Tootsie Rolls all come in miniatures. Just eat one of the little ones, nutritionists say.

– Candy Corn earns the lowest score of all Halloween candies. A serving size of candy corn – 19 pieces – is 140 calories and 28 grams of sugar. If you have three pieces, it’s not so bad, but most people don’t do that.

Don’t see your favorite candy listed? Here’s a complete list from NBC News