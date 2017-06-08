Nurses at presence Saint Joseph Medical Center have finally approved a new contract. The vote ended with 391 voting for the new deal and 115 voting against. The previous contract between the nurses and hospital expired on May 13. A previous agreement between the Illinois Nurses Association and the hospital was rejected. The nurses had also authorized a strike during negotiations but no call to strike was ever made by the INA. The new deal is said to be for three years.

The post Nurses at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center Approve New Contract appeared first on 1340 WJOL.