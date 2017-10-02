Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up
By WJOL News
|
Oct 2, 2017

The Joliet Park District is wrapping up demolition of the bath houses in Nowell Park in Joliet. The park is located just south of I-80 on Chicago Street or Route 53. With demolition wrapping up, construction is expected to begin in approximately one month. The core of the facility will be the field-house which will contain two full size basketball courts and and the two to three lane indoor walking track. The project is slated for a 10-12 month timeline with a hope of an opening in late July or early August.

 

 

