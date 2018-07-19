Now There’s a Potato Chip For Every Part of the U.S.

Lay’s just announced EIGHT new flavors. They’re all part of a “Tastes of America” line, so each one is supposed to represent a flavor from different parts of the country. Some sound great. Some sound unnatural. Some might be both. And they are . . .

1. Deep Dish Pizza, for Chicago.

2. Lobster Roll, for the New England states.

3. Pimento Cheese, for the South.

4. Thai Sweet Chili, for the Pacific Northwest.

5. Fried Pickles with Ranch, representing state fairs everywhere.

6. Crab Spice, for Maryland.

7. Chile Con Queso, for Texas.

8. And Cajun Spice, for Louisiana.

They’re all going on sale at the end of the month, and will be available through September. BUT . . . they’ll only be in stores in the regions they represent. If you want the other ones, you’ll have to order them from Lays.com here.

Read the complete story from Foodbeast.