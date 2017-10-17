Now That’s a Lot of Fajitas!

In Brownsville, Texas, a juvenile justice department employee has been arrested for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over the past nine years. Gilberto Escaramilla was caught when, one day back in August, he was out of the office at a medical appointment and a driver pulled up with 800 pounds of fajitas. The juvenile department didn’t serve fajitas. Authorities obtained a search warrant and found packages of fajitas in Escaramilla’s refrigerator. They checked old vendor invoices and determined he had been intercepting county-funded food deliveries and selling it to his own customers.

