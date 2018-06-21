Now Available: Avocados That Stay Fresh Twice as Long
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 8:57 AM

Avocados are the frequent subject of teasing over their ever-so-brief period of ripenessbut one California company is looking to change that. Avocados treated by Apeel Sciences will be sold in the US for the first time this week, and thanks to a tasteless and edible coating, those avocados will stay fresh twice as long as a typical avocado. “The average avocado might be ripe for 2-3 days. Ours will stay ripe for 4-6 days,” says the company’s CEO. The edible barrier, made from plant materials, creates a “microclimate,” controlling the rate at which water leaves the avocado’s surface and oxygen entersthe two main things that make produce go bad. Here’s more from Newser.

