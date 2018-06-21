Now Available: Avocados That Stay Fresh Twice as Long

Avocados are the frequent subject of teasing over their ever-so-brief period of ripenessbut one California company is looking to change that. Avocados treated by Apeel Sciences will be sold in the US for the first time this week, and thanks to a tasteless and edible coating, those avocados will stay fresh twice as long as a typical avocado. “The average avocado might be ripe for 2-3 days. Ours will stay ripe for 4-6 days,” says the company’s CEO. The edible barrier, made from plant materials, creates a “microclimate,” controlling the rate at which water leaves the avocado’s surface and oxygen entersthe two main things that make produce go bad. Here’s more from Newser.
