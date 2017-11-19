I do not Kneel McCoy!

Neal McCoy wants everyone to know that he is not cool with taking a knee! Taking a knee has been such a hot button with the NFL this year. Bears fans you might remember back in September when members of the Pittsburgh Steelers left the field and hid in the tunnel @ Soldier Field when the flag came out and the anthem was performed. How do you feel about the song! Feel free to add your comments below, but a simple “yes” or “no” will do as well.

