There was no winner in the Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” drawing on Monday night. The pot has now reached a total of $1.5 million. Only three cards remain in the drawing after the 10 of clubs was selected. Whoever eventually wins the game will walk away with 70% of 1,596,843 with 15% of the money going to the Morris VFW Post and the final 15% rolling over into the next pot when the game restarts.

