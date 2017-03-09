No New Name for “Slammer’s Field” Yet

By WJOL News
|
Mar 9, 1:14 AM

The Joliet Slammers have announced that their is currently no sponsor attached to the naming rights for the stadium heading into the 2017 season. A meeting of the Joliet City Council Baseball Committee revealed the Slammers have yet to find a sponsor for the stadium after Silver Cross Hospital decided to not renew their sponsorship deal which expired at the end of 2016. Silver Cross had been the sponsor of the facility since it opened in 2002 and had been paying up to $150,000 a year. The Joliet Slammers have stated that the Silver Cross Field sign outside the front gate of the stadium will remain until a new sponsor is found. The park will simply be known as Slammer Field until further notice. The baseball committee has also decided to move forward on the installation of artificial turf at the stadium. City Manager Jim Hock has stated that a proposal could be in front of the city council before the end of spring.

The post No New Name for “Slammer’s Field” Yet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 29

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 29 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 20

Pet Adoption Day @ ABRI Credit Union in Romeoville

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 12

Kobalt 400

March 12 @ 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm

View More…