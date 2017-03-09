The Joliet Slammers have announced that their is currently no sponsor attached to the naming rights for the stadium heading into the 2017 season. A meeting of the Joliet City Council Baseball Committee revealed the Slammers have yet to find a sponsor for the stadium after Silver Cross Hospital decided to not renew their sponsorship deal which expired at the end of 2016. Silver Cross had been the sponsor of the facility since it opened in 2002 and had been paying up to $150,000 a year. The Joliet Slammers have stated that the Silver Cross Field sign outside the front gate of the stadium will remain until a new sponsor is found. The park will simply be known as Slammer Field until further notice. The baseball committee has also decided to move forward on the installation of artificial turf at the stadium. City Manager Jim Hock has stated that a proposal could be in front of the city council before the end of spring.

The post No New Name for “Slammer’s Field” Yet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.