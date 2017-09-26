No More Hangovers?

PILL THAT TAKES AWAY THE “BUZZ” OF ALCOHOL COULD HIT THE MARKET BY 2020: It could soon be easier to resist the temptation of another glass of wine thanks to a pill. It’s called ‘arbaclofen placarbil,’ and is intended to help drinkers moderate their consumption. It works by inhibiting an area of the brain responsible for creating the pleasure people feel after having a drink. A similar drug, called Baclofen, is available in France. Trials of arbaclofen placarbilin in the U.S. were promising. The drug could become available as soon as 2020.

The complete story from Daily Mail is here.