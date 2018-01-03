No Chocolate by 2050?

If you love chocolate, this is scary. New research suggests chocolate could disappear by 2050 if climate change continues as predicted. It turns out cacao plants thrive in rainforest soil that is roughly the same temperature day after day, and most of the world’s supply comes from West Africa. Unfortunately, by the year 2050, areas that have the ideal conditions for growing cacao plants are expected to be much hotter, and therefore the ideal spots to grow them will be pushed up into mountainous settings. To try fix the situation scientists are experimenting with gene-editing technology to help keep the plants flourishing in environments that aren’t exactly ideal for growth. (Elite Daily)