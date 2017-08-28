No Charges For Woman In Capitol Powder Case
By WJOL News
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 7:58 PM

The woman who tossed a powdery substance in the halls of the IllinoisCapitol last month isn’t facing charges. Prosecutors in Springfield on Friday announced that they are not filing charges in the case. Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said the woman was tossing salt, and that there’s no evidence she was “intending to cause alarm or disturb the peace.” The woman caused a two-hour-long lock down at the statehouse as lawmakers were getting ready for a budget vote.

