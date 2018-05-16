No Cell Phones, No Gifts, & No Swords at the Royal Wedding

BATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The most recent slew of Meghan-and-Harry-are-getting-married updates includes the fact that wedding guests were apparently recently issued a seven-page instruction guide on how to conduct themselves that day.

In the manual, which is filled with “critical guidance,” there are several rules all 600 people must abide by if they are going to make it into the festivities. Guests are reportedly to use the bathroom between 9 and 11 a.m. the morning of the wedding, as “there are very limited toilet facilities in St. Georges Chapel.”

For those planning to bring gifts  even though Meghan and Harry have specifically asked y’all not to!  the rules state arrangements must be made to have the presents delivered to the family home, not to the wedding itself.

All those attending the private proceedings of the day must “surrender mobile telephones and any devices used for image capture” ahead of time (…duh). Less obvious is the rule about accessories, which reportedly only specifies “no swords.” Passports are a must, though, and hats are encouraged. Here’s more from Cosmopolitan.

If you’re not lucky enough to go to the wedding, here’s a treat you can eat as you watch the wedding—Velveeta has just released “Crowns & Cheese” mac and cheese. The dish features crown-shaped pasta along with classic Velveeta cheese, of course. Oh, and the special pasta comes in a “deluxe gold foil box” alongside a package of Shells & Cheese.

