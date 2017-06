Illinois’ credit is a step closer to junk. Both Moody’s Investors Service and Standard and Poor’s downgraded Illinois’ credit yesterday. Both investment houses say they made the decision after Illinoislawmakers couldn’t come to terms on a state budget. Moody’s says Illinois can fix its credit but only by stabilizing the state’s finances and getting control of its nearly 14-billion-dollars in unpaid bills.

The post No Budget, Two Credit Downgrades For Illinois appeared first on 1340 WJOL.