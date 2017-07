Nitro Nite kicks-off the NHRA Nationals in downtown Joliet tonight. The annual street party on Chicago Street will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and gives race fans a chance to meet NHRA drivers, enjoy vendors, hot food, live music and ice-cold beverages. The NHRA Nationals is scheduled for this weekend from July 6th to 9th at Route 66 Raceway.

The post Nitro Nite Kick Off Party Tonight appeared first on 1340 WJOL.