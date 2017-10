The intersection of Nicholson and Oneida Streets will become a four-way stop. Currently, there is s top sign at Nicholson Street only. An additional stop sign will be installed on Oneida to create a four-way stop. The signs will be install on Thursday, October 26th. Motorist are urged to use caution while driving in the area.

