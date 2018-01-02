New Year’s Eve Renewed Vows

Jana Kramer took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve (12/31) to bid farewell to a challenging 2017, which she said has taught her patience and that family was everything. She wrote that the difficult year also made her believe not only in herself but also in the power of forgiveness. She then wrote, “I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it.”

In her message, Jana also revealed that she renewed her vows to husband Michael Caussin during a Hawaiian vacation on her birthday (12/2). A few of the stunning pictures show the couple on the beach together, while another shot shows them indoors wearing tradition Hawaiian lei necklaces. The pictures can be seen here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BdYF6QuHaoe/?hl=en&taken-by=kramergirl