New State Budget to Have Negative Impact on City of Joliet

Will County city’s and village’s will be looking at a reduction in money coming from the state of Illinois after state legislators added a new “service fee” in the state budget that was enacted in early July. Beginning in the Fiscal Year of 2018, 2% of sales taxes collected on behalf of municipalities by the state will be transferred to the Tax Compliance and Administrative Fund. The 2% administration fee is just on the non-home rule sales tax for capital purposes only. Joliet is losing $500,000 as a result of that fee. That’s only the beginning however as interim Joliet city manager Marty Shannahan tells WJOL that the city is also seeing a cut to the local government distributor fund by 10 percent which will lead to a loss of $1.4 million. And finally the city will see a cut from the Personal Property Replacement Tax to a total of over $600,000. That means the city of Joliet is seeing over $2.6 million in lost revenue from the state of Illinois. Shannahan says as a result of the $2.6 million reduction the city has had to eliminate all non emergency overtime for city employees. Shannahan also tells WJOL the city of Joliet will continue to evaluate the situation to see if any other action needs to be taken.

