New Star Wars Hans Solo Movie Title Announced

Director Ron Howard posted a video on Facebook revealing the title of the upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo story. This is really big news for Star Wars fans, they drool over this stuff. So the title of the movie is – as I’m about to reveal – the name of the movie which will be in theaters next May is going to be… titled… as Ron Howard revealed in a video yesterday… which was Tuesday… he announced the name as… because he’s the director, he can do this…. the title of the movie is: “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Here’s the video https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/920320502320771073