New Requirements When Picking Up Your Prescription Drugs

Picking up your prescription at your local pharmacy will include a conversation with the pharmacist. Higher counseling standards have been approved by Governor Rauner after the “Chicago Tribune” found pharmacies frequently failed to warn customers about severe drug interactions. Currently, pharmacies only have to offer to counsel customers. A standard so weak that drugstore workers simply ask at checkout if a patient has questions for the pharmacists. Normally we instinctively say no and leave without hearing about potential problems. New rules begin today, that require a face to face verbal exchange.

