New Part-Time Position In Joliet To Follow Up On Dog Problems

By WJOL News
|
Feb 22, 6:57 AM

The city of Joliet hopes a new part-time position will help deal with the problem of vicious dogs. At the Joliet Finance Committee Tuesday night, the board voted to unanimously approve a part-time job to follow up on dog attacks or pet disturbances. The animal compliance coordinator would be a liaison between the city, the Joliet police department and Joliet Township Animal Control. In many cases when a call is received regarding a vicious dog, by the time Joliet officers arrive the situations are either resolved or no longer happening. The animal compliance coordinator would follow up on dog complaints. The position will be an employee of the mayor’s office and pay between 15 and 20-dollars an hour.

