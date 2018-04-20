New music from Prince being released….

The original Prince version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” is finally being released. The song became a huge hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990. Now, the estate of Prince is releasing his original 1984 recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U” around the second anniversary of the pop star’s death. The recording was found recently by the official vault archivist of the Prince estate, who said in a press release that his jaw hit the floor when he found out what he’d discovered. He calls the recording “very special indeed.” The official release of “Nothing Compares 2 U” is accompanied by a video of Prince rehearsing with the Revolution in 1984.