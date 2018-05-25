New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13) Han Solo’s origin story stars Alden Ehrenreich as the Imperial soldier who rescues his Wookie best friend from slavery, wins the Millennium Falcon in a card game, and becomes a legendary smuggler who can do the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

The 10th “Star Wars” movie also stars Donald Glover as pansexual badboy Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones” as the girl who introduces them.

Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton play Han’s smuggling partners after he leaves the Empire, and the rest of the cast includes “Avengers” star Paul Bettany.

“Mary Shelley” stars Elle Fanning as the woman who wrote “Frankenstein”. Maisie Williams and Stephen Dillane from “Game of Thrones” are also in it.

“In Darkness” stars Natalie Dormer from “Game of Thrones” as a blind woman who ‘witnesses’ the murder of her neighbor, Emily Ratajkowski.

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” is an R-rated comedy starring a guy named Alex Sharp as a punk rocker who falls for Elle Fanning, an alien avoiding a mysterious ritual to experience 1970s London with him. Nicole Kidman is also in it.