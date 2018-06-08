New Movies Opening this Weekend

“Ocean’s 8” (PG-13) Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s character from the “Ocean’s 11” trilogy. Like her brother Danny, she’s putting together a team to pull off a major jewel heist . . . by hitting the Met Gala during New York’s fashion week. Cate Blanchett is Debbie’s partner, Mindy Kaling is their jewel expert, and Anne Hathaway is a famous actress wearing the diamond necklace they want to steal. The rest of Debbie Ocean’s all-female crew features Rihanna as a hacker, Asian rapper Awkwafina as the team’s pickpocket, Sarah Paulson as their fence, and Helena Bonham Carter as the fashion designer getting Anne Hathaway ready for the gala.

“Hotel Artemis” (R) Jodie Foster stars in this crime thriller about a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. It’s set 10 years in the future during rioting in L.A., and the Rules of Membership include “No weapons, and no killing the other patients.” Dave Bautista , Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry , Sofia Boutella ,Jenny Slate, and Jeff Goldblum also star.

“Hereditary” (R) Toni Collette stars in a horror movie about an artist who obsessively builds dollhouses that are modeled after events in her life. When her mother dies, her daughter starts acting strangely and Toni lets a friend convince her to attend a séance. The plot quickly descends into a long history of mental instability in the family, with events escalating enough that “Rolling Stone” calls it “the scariest movie of the year.”