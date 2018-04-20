New Movies That Open This Weekend

“I Feel Pretty” (PG-13) Amy Schumer struggles with feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem until a fall in an exercise class has her suddenly believing she’s a supermodel. And with her newfound confidence and sense of empowerment she starts fearlessly living her life. Busy Philipps and “SNL’s” Aidy Bryant play her best friends, Emily Ratajkowski is a girl Amy resented for her good looks, and Michelle Williams plays Amy’s boss.

“Super Troopers 2” (R) The troopers are all back, with Steve Lemme as Mac, Erik Stolhanske as Rabbit, Jay Chandrasekhar as Thorny, Paul Soter as Foster, and Kevin Heffernan as Farva. They’re recruited to set up a new Highway Patrol station after the government realizes our northern border is off, and a small Canadian town is actually part of the U.S. Rob Lowe is the town’s mayor, Emmanuelle Chriqui is a French-Canadian cultural attaché, and Lynda Carter returns as the Governor of Vermont. Tyler Labine, Will Sasso, and Hayes MacArthur are also in it as Canadian Mounties.

“Traffik” (R) Paula Patton and Omar Epps are vacationing with Roselyn Sanchez and Laz Alonso in the mountains when they’re attacked by a biker gang. They’re after a sex trafficker’s phone that Dawn Olivieri from “House of Lies” slipped into Paula’s purse.