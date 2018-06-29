New Movies Opening this Weekend

“Uncle Drew” (PG-13) After Lil Rel Howery loses his street basketball team to Nick Kroll, he convinces a legendary ball player to come out of retirement to play for him. It’s based on some old Pepsi Max ads from 2012. Kyrie Irving from the Boston Celtics is aged to wear old man makeup as Uncle Drew. The rest of the geriatric crew he rounds up to round out the team includes Shaq and NBA all-stars Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, and Nate Robinson.

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” (R) Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are back as CIA operatives working the Mexican border. They kidnap a drug lord’s daughter to provoke a war between the cartels after find out the cartel is smuggling terrorists into the U.S. But after the mission goes terribly wrong, the CIA orders Del Toro to eliminate the only witness . . . and he chooses to defend the girl from Brolin and his assault team. Isabela Moner from “Transformers: The Last Knight” and the upcoming live action “Dora the Explorer” movie plays the girl they kidnapped.

some limited releases

“Woman Walks Ahead” stars Jessica Chastain as an artist who travels to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull. Sam Rockwell is an army officer trying to force a confrontation and a guy named Michael Greyeyes is Sitting Bull.

“Dark River” stars Ruth Wilson from “The Affair” as a woman trying to reclaim her family farm after the death of her father, Sean Bean from “Game of Thrones”.