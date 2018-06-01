New Movies Opening This Weekend

“Adrift” (PG-13) Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play a couple trying to sail from Tahiti to San Diego when their boat is destroyed by a hurricane and he’s left badly injured. So it’s up to her to try to save them, knowing there’s little to no hope of rescue. It’s based on the true story of Tami Oldham and her fiancé Richard Sharp, who were lost at sea during Hurricane Raymond in 1983. (Spoilers) You know Shailene as Tris in the “Divergent” movies and Sam played Finnick in “The Hunger Games”.

“Action Point” (R) Johnny Knoxville is the risk-taking owner of a small amusement park who starts desperately cutting corners to make his home-made rides more exciting, in the hopes that it will lure back customers he’s been losing to a big corporate amusement park.

“Upgrade” (R) A sci-fi revenge thriller starring Logan Marshall-Green as a quadriplegic who receives a computer implant that he uses to hunt down the men who murdered his wife. The chip’s A.I. talks to him in a voice only he can hear and it not only lets him walk again, but also grants impressive robotic fighting skills when he lets it control his body. You might remember Logan as Shocker in “Spider-Man Homecoming”.

“A Kid Like Jake” (Unrated) Claire Danes and Jim Parsons play parents who struggle with other people’s perceptions after their four-year old son starts wearing princess dresses in public. Octavia Spencer is a supportive preschool teacher who broaches the topic of his “gender-expansive play.” And Priyanka Chopra is one of their friends.