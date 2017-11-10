New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Daddy’s Home 2“ (PG-13) Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are back as Dusty and Brad. Mel Gibson is Dusty’s aggressive dad, and John Lithgow is Brad’s emo dad. They rent a cabin for the holidays, where Brad tries to cut down a Christmas tree and takes out a cell tower instead. Linda Cardellini and Alessandra Ambrosio are back as Brad and Dusty’s wives, and John Cena returns as the father of Marky Mark’s stepdaughter.

“Murder on the Orient Express“ (PG-13) Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery about a detective who’s trying to figure out which of the passengers aboard a luxury train killed a notorious gangster during an overnight trip to Istanbul in the early 1900s. Johnny Depp is the guy who’s murdered. The suspects include Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr., and Daisy Ridley from “Star Wars”.