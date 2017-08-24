There Are New M&M’s Coming That Taste Like Oreos

Junk food brands are scrambling so hard to come up with new, limited-edition flavors that they’re all starting to turn into each other.
M&M’s just announced their newest fall flavor . . . “Cookies & Scream.” Or, in other words, M&M’s that taste like Oreos. And just to make sure that’s clear, the package shows a cartoon M&M holding a bunch of cookies that look exactly like Oreos.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for… cookies? New Cookies & Screeem M&M's at Target. 😱 They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design. We've flirted with this concept before: Easter Sundae M&M's were white & milk, and Double Chocolate M&M's were milk & dark. Of course this is all spooky foreplay for the Triple Chocolate M&M's coming this winter, which have milk, dark, & white.