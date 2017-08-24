There Are New M&M’s Coming That Taste Like Oreos
By Todd Boss
Aug 24, 2017 @ 2:16 PM
(Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for M&M'S®/AP Images)

Junk food brands are scrambling so hard to come up with new, limited-edition flavors that they’re all starting to turn into each other.

M&M’s just announced their newest fall flavor . . . “Cookies & Scream.”  Or, in other words, M&M’s that taste like Oreos.  And just to make sure that’s clear, the package shows a cartoon M&M holding a bunch of cookies that look exactly like Oreos.

