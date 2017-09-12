The New Lenox Fire Foundation is raising funds to purchase a new set of extrication equipment for the New Lenox Fire Protection District. One of their frontline engine?s extrication equipment recently had a mechanical failure and was unrepairable according to New Lenox Fire Chief Adam Riegel. The engine is currently using a set from another vehicle which is used primarily for lighter extrications.

Chief Riegel says, as the district grows, “so has the amount of traffic in the area” and they are in “desperate need of a replacement set which can be used for more extensive extrications.”

The average cost of the new extrication equipment is around $23,000. Tim Hartnell, President of the New Lenox Fire Foundation says “Having the tools that are needed for the job make it easier for the firefighters to provide the emergency care to the patient much quicker than they could without the proper equipment.”

To contribute visit the New Lenox Fire Foundation at nlfdfoundation.org or contact Tim Hartnell, 815-462-0023.

The post New Lenox Fire Foundation Seeking Donations to Purchase Extrication Equipment for New Lenox Fire Protection District appeared first on 1340 WJOL.