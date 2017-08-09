A new state law lets Illinois’ newest drivers sign up to become organ donors. Governor Rauner yesterday signed what’s being called the Drive for Life Act. The law lets 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds register as organ donors, but their parents would still have to sign off on the final decision. Illinois is one of the last states in the country to allow young drivers to become organ donors. The governor says he hopes hundreds of thousand of people now join the state’s organ donor registry.

The post New Illinois Law Lets Teens Become Organ Donors appeared first on 1340 WJOL.