New Garth Music

Garth Brooks has released a brand new single called “All Day Long.” The song will be included on his upcoming studio album, although no release date has been set. Garth co-wrote the song with Bryan Kennedy and Mitch Rossell, the same writer who penned his chart-topping hit, “Ask Me How I Know.”

“All Day Long” arrived at Country radio (Tuesday, June 19th) and is available via Amazon Music Unlimited. Garth’s upcoming untitled album is also available for pre-order for just $10 for a limited time, but it won’t be released until 2019. Fans who order now will receive instant downloads of “All Day Long” and a second new song called “The Road I’m On.”

Garth posted a video on Twitter with the news….