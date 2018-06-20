New Garth Music
By Roy Gregory
Jun 20, 2018 @ 9:23 AM
Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Garth Brooks has released a brand new single called “All Day Long.” The song will be included on his upcoming studio album, although no release date has been set. Garth co-wrote the song with Bryan Kennedy and Mitch Rossell, the same writer who penned his chart-topping hit, “Ask Me How I Know.”

“All Day Long” arrived at Country radio (Tuesday, June 19th) and is available via Amazon Music Unlimited. Garth’s upcoming untitled album is also available for pre-order for just $10 for a limited time, but it won’t be released until 2019. Fans who order now will receive instant downloads of “All Day Long” and a second new song called “The Road I’m On.”

Garth posted a video on Twitter with the news….

