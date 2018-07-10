NEW GAME SHOW PAYS OFF YOUR STUDENT DEBT

A TruTV game show called “Paid Off” doesn’t offer any prizes . . . it’ll reward winners by PAYING OFF THEIR STUDENT DEBT. It’s called “Paid Off”, and it premieres TONIGHT. It’s a question-and-answer-type show where the contestants are young adults in their late-20s and early-30s, who are saddled with significant student loans.

And instead of prizes, the show will reward winners by PAYING OFF THEIR LOANS. It’s unclear how that’ll work, but it sounds like the amount that the winner gets for their debt depends on how well they do. The producers actually looked into paying off the loans with the creditors directly . . . but the logistics and tax implications got too complicated. So, the winners will just get a check like a normal game show.

Host Michael Torpey says, quote, “[It’s] an absurd show to match an absurd crisis. A game show feels really apt because this is the state of things right now. “I know what we’re doing is a little ridiculous, but in a way the show matched my family’s story. The only way we could pay off student loans was because I booked an underwear ad? That’s insane.”

And at the end of every episode he says, quote, “Call your representatives right now, and tell them you need a better solution than this game show.”

According to the “Washington Post“, student debt afflicts 44 million Americans, with the average student now carrying $37,000 in loans. The total amount owed in the U.S. exceeds $1.3 trillion.