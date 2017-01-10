New Fallen Snow On Tuesday Night Help Police Catch Pizza Delivery Robber

Tuesday’s snowsquall helped Joliet police track down an armed pizza delivery robber. Joliet police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Logan. When they arrived the 24-year-old pizza delivery guy had wrestled away the knife used in the attack and suffered a cut to his right index finger. The victim’s boots were stolen, plus a small amount of cash. He gave a good description of the suspect but it was the snowfall that helped the most. Fresh footprints in the new fallen snow led police to the teen’s home according to Joliet Deputy chief Ed Gregory. He says Police were allowed to search the residence. Police found the 17-year-old juvenile, his ski mask described as by the victim and a set of knives matching the one used in the robbery. The teen allegedly stole the pizza delivery guy’s boots which were found in the boy’s room. Plus the teen used his phone to order a pizza to be delivered in the 100 block of Logan. The 17 year old was charged as a juvenile and is being arraigned at the River Valley Juvenile justice Center.

