New Command Center Vehicle Coming To Romeoville

A valuable new tool to help in emergencies is coming to the Village of Romeoville. Mayor John Noak tells WJOL that the village purchased a Freightline Chassis Mobile Command Center to help first responders.

The new mobile command vehicle will help first responders disseminate information more efficiently. The vehicle will have a conference area that can seat 13 people. It will also have cell phone communication, internet, cameras and a weather station. The CITGO Lemont Refinery donated 50-thousand dollars towards the vehicle. It will be delivered in March.

