NEW BREW NAMED AFTER NUN

There’s a new brew in town, and it’s named after the chainsaw wielding nun who helped clear debris after Hurricane Erma.

A Florida brewery is honoring the nun with the new brew, designated “Nun With A Chainsaw,” in honor of the work she did to help hurricane. The Pale Ale is designed to have tropical and piney flavors in honor of the tropical hurricane and the wood debris the nun chopped down with her chainsaw.

Sister Margaret says she is honored to have a beer named after her, but she doesn’t think that she will ever sample it.

Sister Margaret’s story from UPI is here