New Blood Test for pregnant women may show if there’s a chance the child might be born early

A new blood test for pregnant women might be able to determine when a baby is due and whether the child might be born early. This could help mothers and doctors take steps to avoid premature births. Researchers say a small study showed the blood test was as accurate as ultrasound in determining a due date, but at a much lower cost. The scientists say the test next needs to be subjected to large clinical trials. A study on the blood test is published in the latest edition of the journal “Science.”