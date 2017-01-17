New Appointees Made to Rialto Board

On Tuesday night the Joliet City Council approved all four of Mayor Bob O’Dekirk’s appointees to the Rialto Square Theatre board. The four appointees are Joe Carlasare, Donnie Chestnut, Jeff Pierson and Kathy Trizna. Carlasare is an attorney who ran for the Will County Board in November. Chestnut works for a bank in Lockport. Pierson is the president of the Joliet Township High School board and a financial adviser. Trizna is the co-owner of the Chicago Street Bar & Grill in Joliet with her husband Mike. The new members will join Bob Filotto who was appointed by Governor Bruce Rauner on January 4th. The five board members now make a quorum and can begin conducting business on behalf of the theatre and paying the theatre’s bills which have gone unpaid since the entire Rialto Board resigned on December 29th. The next meeting of the Rialto Board will take place on January 25th.

