Never a shortage a stupid criminals!
By Carol McGowan
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 9:56 AM

A Pennsylvania man is in trouble with the law after his height gave him away. Greensburg Police say they pulled over James Campbell-McCoy this past week for running through a stop sign. Officers say the driver’s license he handed them listed him as being six-foot-eight but he was much shorter when they asked him to step out of the vehicle. He doesn’t even top out at six foot. Police say Campbell-McCoy was using a fake ID because his driver’s license was suspended. What an idiot! lol

