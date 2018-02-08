Never a shortage a stupid criminals!

A Pennsylvania man is in trouble with the law after his height gave him away. Greensburg Police say they pulled over James Campbell-McCoy this past week for running through a stop sign. Officers say the driver’s license he handed them listed him as being six-foot-eight but he was much shorter when they asked him to step out of the vehicle. He doesn’t even top out at six foot. Police say Campbell-McCoy was using a fake ID because his driver’s license was suspended. What an idiot! lol