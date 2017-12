Someone on Reddit posted that they were in a funk one summer, so they kind of went overboard binge-watching. And Netflix noticed, and performed a virtual welfare check on them!

Quote, “I finished ‘The Office’ in something like 5 to 10 days, I don’t quite remember, I received an email from Netflix asking if I was okay . . .

“Honestly made me feel better just knowing that someone, even a stranger working at a customer support agency, cared about my mental health.”

