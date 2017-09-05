A neighbor of the Henning family in Joliet wants residents to line the funeral procession tomorrow from Tezak Funeral Home to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Joliet. Janet Palko wants those attending to bring white and pink balloons and line up along Route 30.

On August 28th, 41-year-old Celisa Henning, shot and killed her twin daughters ages 5 and then killed herself. The double murder/suicide happened at her home that she shared with husband Steve on North Reed Street in Joliet. Palko lives four doors away from the Henning family and says she didn’t know them very well as they were a quiet family. She saw Steven Henning on Tuesday and asked for prayers. Visitation will be at Tezak’s Funeral Home today, from 4pm-8pm. The funeral will be held tomorrow at 10am at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Neighbors would like those attending to begin lining the street along Route 30 at 9:15am.

The post Neighbor Asks Residents To Line Funeral Procession For Henning Family appeared first on 1340 WJOL.