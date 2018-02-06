You Need To Sign A Waiver to Eat This Ice Cream
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 7:53 AM
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

If you’re the kind of person that likes to take spicy food challenges, a road trip to Glasgow, Scottland may be in your future. There’s an ice cream shop in Glasgow, Scotland that just created a special Valentine’s Day flavor called Respiro Del Diavolo . . . or “breath of the devil.” And it’s so HOT, you have to sign a WAIVER before you eat it.

They say the ice cream is 500 times hotter than Tabasco sauce, and the waiver acknowledges that by eating it you, quote, “could be at risk of personal injury, illness, and possible loss of life.”

