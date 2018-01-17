We need a Nugget Expert!
By Todd Boss
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 3:05 PM

If you wanted a new job in 2018 and you LOVE Chicken Nuggets….. This could be for you if you want to move to England.

B&M a chain of supermarkets is looking for a “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur” you know someone who will sit around, taste testing nuggets, fish sticks, and more frozen foods to help them find the best brands.

It’s only a part time job and the story does not say how much it pays other than $35 a month in gift cards to buy frozen foods from the sotres, BUT there is free nuggets! makes this hard to pass up

(Delish)

