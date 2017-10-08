Nationals Ban “W” Flags, then Troll Cubs Fans

Apparently after losing game 1 of the NLDS to the Cubs, the Nationals took a page out the the Nashville Predators playbook and banned “W” flags from the stadium for game 2. Hundreds of fans took to Twitter to explain the policy. According to Yahoo Sports, fans could retrieve flags after the game by filling out paper work and visiting what one Cubs fans called “flag jail”. Making things worse was a late inning comeback in game 2, then Nationals fans flying “L” flags without being confiscated. Very similar to wat the Predators did by taking numerous precautions to try and lock out Blackhawks fans. Here’s a suggestion, send your fans to other stadiums to support your team, you won’t find paranoid stadiums trying to lock out opposing fans or stop them from cheering on their favorite team.

If you’re wondering, in the the Nationals Park Guest Conduct Policy. Banners, signs and flags are allowed, save for those deemed to obstruct the view of other fans or those that don’t meet the 2 feet by 4 feet measurement requirement. It leaves a lot up to interpretation and on Saturday at least had ballpark employees doing a lot of measuring.

