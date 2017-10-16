National Weather Service: Saturday Was the Wettest October Day Since 2011

Chicago is coming off a historic weekend of rainy weather. The National Weather Service says Saturday was the wettest October day on record for the city and the wettest day overall in Chicago since 2011. The downpour flooded the Chicago Riverwalk. Heavy rainfall also hit the suburbs, which caused flooding along portions of the DuPage, Des Plaines, Fox and Illinois rivers.

Mark Saturday, October 14th as the wettest October day on record with 4.19 inches of rain in Chicago. Higher totals in the suburbs. The two-day total was 4.39 inches of train which is the 4th highest October two -day total according to the National Weather Service. Burr Ridge saw the most rainfall on Saturday with 9.3 inches. In Lisle, 8.16 inches, in Naperville, 7.98 inches, in Aurora 7.72 inches of rain and near Midway Airport 5.41 inches of rain.

