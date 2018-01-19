It’s National Popcorn Day
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 6:10 AM

It’s National Popcorn Day. According to a recent survey, 92% of us enjoy Popcorn, Women were about 30% more likely to pick kettle corn than men. Here are the most popular flavors according to National Day.

1. Classic butter and salt. 31% of people said it’s their favorite way to eat popcorn.
2. White cheddar, 16%.
3. Caramel corn, also 16%.
4. Kettle corn, 15%. Women were 30% more likely to say they liked it than men.
5. Regular cheddar, 11%. So if you combine that with white cheddar, it’s really 27%.
6. Garlic, 3%.
7. “Turtle” popcorn. That’s popcorn covered with chocolate, 3%.
8. Plain. Only 2% of people said they prefer popcorn with nothing on it.

