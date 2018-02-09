It’s National Pizza Day, Here are Some Pizza Deals

Growing up in Chicago has so many benefits when it comes to pizza. There are so many different types of crust, sauce, cheese, etc. What does the rest of the world think about Pizza? Here are some Pizza stats from National Today.

1. 57% of people say they LOVE pizza . . . 41% say they wouldn’t go as far as to say they love it, but they like it a lot . . . and 2% say they hate pizza. How can you hate pizza?

2. 30% of us eat pizza at least once a week.

3. 22% of us can eat an entire pizza by ourselves.

4. Our favorite toppings are: Cheese . . . pepperoni . . . sausage . . . mushrooms . . . bacon . . . onions . . . green peppers . . . black olives . . . Canadian bacon . . . and pineapple.

5. And finally, 4% of women say they’d rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend. 3% of men would choose eating pizza over having a girlfriend.

